At Last, Chinese Medical Team Arrive Nigeria to Combat COVID-19

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As previously reported, a team of Chinese medical experts Wednesday arrived Nigeria to support the Federal Government (FG) in combating the raging COVID-19 in the country.

The 15-member team arrived the country through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The experts were flown into the country around 5 :15pm by Air Peace.

On hand to receive them were: the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian; Executive Director, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), Mr Jacques Liao as well as the senior officials of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health amongst others.

Ahead of their arrival, a section of the country has expressed reservation on the choice of Chinese medical personnel, most especially that the country is the epicenter of the dreaded Coronavirus, which broke last in Wuhan city of China in December last year.