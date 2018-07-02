At Last, Dasuki Gets N200m Bail After Over 2 years in DSS Custody

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Finally, a Federal High Court in Abuja has granted N200m bail to the immediate-past National Security Adviser NSA, Col.(retd) Sambo Dasuki from the custody of the Department of State Service DSS.

The PDP Chieftain has been held by the security outfit for over two years, in connection with the misappropriation of $2.1 Boko Haram insurgents’ arms fund.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu in her ruling Monday held that Dasuki’s detention since December 29, 2015, amounted to a violation of his fundamental right to liberty.

However, Justice Ojukwu rejected the former NSA’s prayer for N5bn damages

The bail condition among others was with two sureties who must either be a public servant of Grade Level 16 at the minimum in the Federal Civil Service or private citizens.

The sureties, according to the ruling must have landed properties in Abuja.

The judge held that the Federal Government FG’s contention that Dasuki was held on the grounds of his alleged threat to national security and his alleged ongoing investigation for money laundering did not warrant “abrogating his right”.

Justice Ojukwu also held that if there is any other reason to investigate the accused, the security agency could only invite and interview him between the hours of 9am and 6pm on working days.

It would be recalled that the a judge,Justice Adeniyi Ademola has ruled repeatedly that Dasuki be granted bail, so as to travel abroad to take care of his health.

Similarly, the Economic Community of West African States Court of Justice on had also on October 4, 2016, ordered his release from ”illegal” custody.

