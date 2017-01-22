W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

At Last, Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani Joins APC

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News, Politics Sunday, January 22nd, 2017

By Ignatius Okpara

ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At last, former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani has formally joined the ruling All progressive congress (APC).

He officially registered and was received on Sunday at his Amechi political ward 1 at his country home in Enugu South council area of Enugu state.

The exercise was performed by Chairman of the National committee on the ongoing re-registration exercise in the state, Rev. John Ibeabuchi and state Chairman of the APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye who handed over broom – the APC symbol, to the former Senate boss.

 

