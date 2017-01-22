At Last, Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani Joins APC

By Ignatius Okpara

ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At last, former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani has formally joined the ruling All progressive congress (APC).

He officially registered and was received on Sunday at his Amechi political ward 1 at his country home in Enugu South council area of Enugu state.

The exercise was performed by Chairman of the National committee on the ongoing re-registration exercise in the state, Rev. John Ibeabuchi and state Chairman of the APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye who handed over broom – the APC symbol, to the former Senate boss.

