W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

At Last, Ibori Returns to Nigeria after Jail Term in UK

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Saturday, February 4th, 2017

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Delta State Governor Chief James Ibori who was recently freed from a UK Prison has finally arrived Nigeria.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain was convicted by a Southwark Crown Court in London over money laundering involving the sum of $250 million. The money is believed to the Delta State Government.

He has since been freed in December 2016, after serving about four and half year’s sentence term. Ibori has however remained in UK, awaiting the hearing on forfeiture of his assets by the Court.

Confirmed report indicated that former Governor Ibori arrived Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, Saturday 5.30am aboard a British Airways Boeing 777 aircraft with registration G-VIID.

The south south politician used the loot he was jailed for, to purchase assets such as six houses and expensive auto mobiles in the UK, US and South Africa.

Ever since his release in December last year, Ibori has played host to many PDP stalwarts, especially those from Delta State, who through his political structure has been favoured and elected into various high political offices.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=37895

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/at-last-ibori-returns-to-nigeria-after-jail-term-in-uk/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

AFCON GABON 2017

Final Match
05 February, 2017
--Egypt vs Cameroon

3rd Place Match
04 February, 2017 -
--Burkina Faso vs Ghana

More Results

*******************************************

UBA-Advert:———————————————-



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts