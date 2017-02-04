At Last, Ibori Returns to Nigeria after Jail Term in UK

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Delta State Governor Chief James Ibori who was recently freed from a UK Prison has finally arrived Nigeria.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain was convicted by a Southwark Crown Court in London over money laundering involving the sum of $250 million. The money is believed to the Delta State Government.

He has since been freed in December 2016, after serving about four and half year’s sentence term. Ibori has however remained in UK, awaiting the hearing on forfeiture of his assets by the Court.

Confirmed report indicated that former Governor Ibori arrived Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, Saturday 5.30am aboard a British Airways Boeing 777 aircraft with registration G-VIID.

The south south politician used the loot he was jailed for, to purchase assets such as six houses and expensive auto mobiles in the UK, US and South Africa.

Ever since his release in December last year, Ibori has played host to many PDP stalwarts, especially those from Delta State, who through his political structure has been favoured and elected into various high political offices.

