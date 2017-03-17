At Last, Ikenga Hotel Resort Bounces Back to Business

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu

(African Examiner) – After several years of being moribund, the famous government owned Ikenga Hotel and Resort Nsukka, Enugu state, South- East Nigeria, has been revamped and relaunched into the hospitality business.

The hotel built in the 80s by the old Anambra state government under the leadership of ex- governor Jim Nwobodo, has been upgraded to a 4-Star hotel.

Briefing newsmen Thursday in Enugu, on the new development in the hotel, Mr. Ekene Nnabuihe,Managing Director/chief Executive officer (CEO) of Woodstar, a global hotel management firm,that handled the renovation job, identified lack of maintenance culture as one of the key factors militating against the hospitality industry in Nigeria.

He noted that aside the aforementioned factor, other serious issue that had often lead to collapse of hotels in Nigeria is the engagement of non core professionals by owners or investors.

Nnabuihe, who spoke alongside a Director in the firm, Mr. Ejiogu Joseph, said Ikenga remains the number one hotel in the university town of Nsukka and environ, adding that the availability of modern state of the arts facilities has given it edge over others.

“The hotel, has been repositioned to be the first choice for all meetings, and conferences in the state, the new Ikenga hotel is ready to welcome you, whilst offering our warm and sincere hospitality this forthcoming Easter.

According to him,”Ikenga Hotel and Resort Nsukka, is reborn, breathing even more glamour into the hotel”, stressing that its sweeping upgrades reflect the city’s eclectic charm and position the hotel as the ‘capital’ choice for corporate and tourists guests.

Nnabuihe, disclosed that the renovation work gulped over 1 billion naira, adding that the 56 room hotel presently has Ferotex group, as the core investor.

