At Last, INEC Enlists Zamfara APC Candidates For Guber, State Assembly Polls

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has included Zamfara State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 9, 2019 Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

The Commission made this known Friday in a tweet from its verified Twitter handle @inecnigeria indicating that the action was “in compliance with court order.’’

The APC primaries crisis had been on since October 2018 between the APC factions’ loyalist to Governor Abdula’ziz Yari and the G8 group, which took the party to various courts to seek redress.

The Rivers State chapter of the ruling party has been subjected to similar travail. In its own case, the hope of fielding candidates for both National Assembly (NASS) and Guber polls this Saturday and March 9 has been dashed as the Supreme court has stopped it from fielding candidates for the two elections.

