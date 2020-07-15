At Last, Magu Regains Freedom After 9 Days in Police Custody

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The embattled Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu has reportedly regained his freedom.

African Examiner reports that the freedom follows 9 days in police custody facing allegations of re-looting funds recovered by the EFCC.

Mr Magu was set free from custody in the Force Criminal Investigation Department on the orders of the Presidential Investigation Committee.

Magu’s counsel, Mr. Wahab Shittu, had on Friday filed an application for bail at the office of Inspector general of police.

However, the IGP, Mr. Mohammed Adamu rejected the application and directed Mr. Ibrahim Magu, to forward his bail request to the Presidential panel investigating his alleged misconduct.

Reports say that Mr Magu has since returned home after 9 days appearing before the Presidential probe panel.