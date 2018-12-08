At Last, Manchester City Beaten At Stamford Bridge

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester City suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season and surrendered top spot in the table to Liverpool after losing 2-0 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

N’Golo Kante’s 44th-minute strike and David Luiz’s 78th-minute header secured Maurizio Sarri’s first-ever victory over a team managed by Pep Guardiola.

But while City were totally dominant until Kante scored against the run of play, Chelsea ultimately deserved their victory after building on the opening goal to take the game to the champions in the second half and double their winning margin through Luiz. This was no tactical masterclass by Sarri, however, rather a performance of spirit and desire by Chelsea that enabled them to defeat Guardiola’s team.

The home side, who lost at Wolves in midweek, were somehow able to repel City’s early dominance and turn the tide to claim a huge victory that lifts them to third in the table. City’s defeat leaves them second, a point behind Liverpool, after Jurgen Klopp’s men had claimed top spot earlier in the day with a 4-0 win at Bournemouth./ESPN

