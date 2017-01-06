At Last, Mikel Obi Departs Chelsea for Chinese Club side

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – John Mikel Obi has moved from Chelsea to join Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA.

Mikel when leaving said it was “an honour” to play for the Stamford Bridge club but it was time to “seek a new challenge”.

He won two Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the 2012 Champions League during his time in Chelsea.

“I haven’t featured as much this season as I would have liked and I still have many years in the game ahead of me,” Mikel said in a tweet to Chelsea fans.

“With this in mind, I feel now is the time to seek a new challenge.

“I’m delighted to be joining Tianjin TEDA FC at a time that the Chinese Super League is really taking off, and I look forward to helping Tianjin TEDA FC continue to grow.

“To play in the Premier League is every professional player’s ambition” Mikel declared.

Mikel is the second Chelsea player to move to the Chinese Super League in recent weeks after Oscar’s transfer to Shanghai SIPG.

The 29-year-old Nigerian midfielder has played 372 times for Chelsea since has been with the English club 2006.

