Atiku, Amosun Deliver Polling Units To Preferred Candidates

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar has delivered his polling unit – Ajiya 02, in Gwadabawa Ward, Yola North Local Government of Adamawa in the Saturday Governorship and House of Assembly Elections.

The Governorship results as announced by the Returning Officer, Dorothy Inaku indicated that PDP scored 161 votes, while APC got 99 votes.

For the House of Assembly election at the unit, PDP got 207 votes, while APC scored 76 votes.

Atiku and PDP supporters who trooped to the unit went wild in celebration after the announcement shouting “Atikulation! Atikulation!!.”

“Last time it was APC and today is our turn,” said a happy PDP supporter who identified himself as Bello Abubakar.

Fortnight ago, Atiku lost the unit to President Muhammadu Buhari during the Presidential election by scoring 167 to Buhari’s 186.

In another development, the gubernatorial candidate of Africa Democratic Congress (ADC), Sen. Abdul-Aziz Nyako has lost in his unit 014 of Gwadabawa Ward where he got 78 votes as against PDP’s 123 and APC’s 63 votes.

In a related development, the outgoing Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun has delivered his Ita Gbangba, Ward 6, Unit 8, in Abeokuta South Local government area to his preferred candidate, Adekunle Akinlade of of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

The APM polled 70 votes while Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) recorded 31 votes.

However, the candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gboyega Isiaka recorded 14 votes.

