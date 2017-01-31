Atiku Denies Involvement In Oba Akiolu’s Sack From The Police Force

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has debunked the accusations against him by the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, that he and others were responsible for his retirement from the police force in 2002.

While reacting to the monarchy’s allegations as published in a section of the media, the former VP Tuesday in a statement issued by his media office in Abuja, denied that at no time did he suggest nor propose Akiolu’s from the police force.

The statement explained that Atiku never supervised the Nigeria Police or the Police Service Commission, therefore, ‘’couldn’t have been part of any alleged plot to force the Oba out of public service for committing no offence’’.

The former VP restated that he had no power over the Police Force or the Police Service Commission to remove anybody for whatever reason from office without committing any offence.

He emphasized that he was not familiar with Oba Akiolu as at the time the monarch was removed from the Police Force, noting that he holds the Oba of Lagos in the highest esteem, yet, claimed innocence of the allegations the monarch made against him

Please follow and like us: