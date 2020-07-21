Atiku Mourns Isa Funtua

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President and 2019 PDP presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar, has mourned the passing of Alhaji Isa Funtua.

African Examiner had reported the death of Funtua, who is a close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night.

Reacting, the Waziri of Adamawa took to his Twitter page and eulogized the late Funtua.

He writes, “Inna lillahi wa inna Ilaihi Rajiun! On behalf of my family, I convey my deepest condolences to the Funtua family over the loss of its patriarch, Ismaila lsa Funtua.

“May Allah forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus.

“I pray for the needed comfort and strength for his family, friends and associates to bear the loss. Ameen.”

African Examiner reports that the late Isa Funtua was the founding Managing Director of Kaduna based Democrat Newspaper and he was a former President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria, NPAN.