W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Atiku, NBA Condemn Onnoghen’s Suspension as Sagay Okays Action

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Friday, January 25th, 2019


By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidential flagbearer of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has faulted the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku, hours after the suspension Friday evening described the President’s action via his Twitter handle @Atiku as ‘’an act of dictatorship taken too far.’’

He is reportedly scheduled to address a world press conference later on the development.

Similarly, the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has also rejected Onnoghen’s suspension and described it as an attempted ‘’coup against the Nigerian Judiciary and evident suspension of the Nigerian Constitution by the Executive arm of the Federal Government’’.

However, a Constitutional Lawyer Prof. Itse Sagay countered that the President was legally empowered to suspend the former CJN.

 

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=47111

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/atiku-nba-condemn-onnoghens-suspension-as-sagay-okays-action/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

News Alert

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamb – advertisement

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Advertisement

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts