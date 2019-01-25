Atiku, NBA Condemn Onnoghen’s Suspension as Sagay Okays Action

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidential flagbearer of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has faulted the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku, hours after the suspension Friday evening described the President’s action via his Twitter handle @Atiku as ‘’an act of dictatorship taken too far.’’

He is reportedly scheduled to address a world press conference later on the development.

Similarly, the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has also rejected Onnoghen’s suspension and described it as an attempted ‘’coup against the Nigerian Judiciary and evident suspension of the Nigerian Constitution by the Executive arm of the Federal Government’’.

However, a Constitutional Lawyer Prof. Itse Sagay countered that the President was legally empowered to suspend the former CJN.

