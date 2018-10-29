Atiku, Tinubu, Dogara Mourn Anenih’s Death

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Prominent politicians across the political parties in Nigeria have been mourning the death on Sunday, of a former Chairman, Board of Trustees of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Tony Anenih.

Anenih otherwise called ‘’Mr Fix It’’ according Mr. Anthony Anenih (jnr) who issued a statement on behalf of the family died Sunday in Abuja private hospital, October 28, 2018 after a brief illness at the age of 85.

PDP Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar said the passing away of Chief Tony Anenih, one of the founding fathers and elder statesmen of PDP was a sad news to him and ‘’everyone who had a close and personal relationship with him’’.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara in a statement signed by his media adviser, Turaki Hassan, Dogara described Chief. Anenih as “great mobiliser and a reputable nationalist who, all through his life, believed in, worked and prompted peace and unity in Nigeria.”

“We have lost a father, counsellor, leader par excellence and a patriot who gave his all for the unity of this country.

“He was a distinguished and exemplary officer while he served in the Nigerian Police until his retirement as Deputy Commissioner of Police’’ the Speaker stated.

Dogara added: Anenih “played politics without bitterness right from the days of the defunct National Party of Nigeria, NPN in the second republic to the then Social Democratic Party, SDP and later the People’s Democratic Party, PDP where he served as the Board of Trustees chairman, leaving indelible marks in the management of the party”.

In his condolence, a National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, described the late PDP Chieftain as a leader who was resolutely committed to the unity and cohesion of the country.

In a statement issued by his Media Office the former Lagos State Governor said “Chief Anenih was a foremost politician and elder-statesman. He was resolutely committed to the unity and cohesion of this country. He worked for the upliftment of his Uromi hometown and Edo State, as he worked for the growth and development of Nigeria.

“A politician of immense repute. He gave so much to party politics and democracy in the country’’.

Tinubu recalled that as one of the founding fathers of the PDP, Chief Anenih played a key role in the country’s resurgent democracy, adding that it was no surprise that he later emerged as the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the party.

“Our path crossed in the Social Democratic Party where he was our National Chairman. I recall that he was an energetic politician who played politics with all that he was imbued with’’.

Tinubu commiserated with Anenih’s family. prayed that they find the strength and courage to live without their patriarch. He also commiserated with Governor Godwin Obaseki and the government and people of Edo State.

