Atiku’s Son Says His Dad Will Contest 2023 Presidential Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Son of former vice president, Adamu Atiku-Abubakar, has disclosed that his father, Atiku Abubakar, will contest again in the 2023 general elections.

Adamu Atiku Abubakar, who is also the Commissioner of Works and Energy in Adamawa State, stated this while presenting his achievements of his ministry under the governance of Ahmadu Finitri.

He said: “Personally, I don’t see anything wrong with my father contesting for the presidency. In 2023, my father will be aspiring to the number one office in the land because he has been an astute, strategic, master politician for almost four decades.”

Abubakar also applauded the government of Finitri adding that despite the poor revenue generated, the governor still fulfilled his campaign promises.