Atletico Madrid Sink Marseille to Lift Europa League

Wednesday, May 16th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann struck twice as they beat hapless Olympique de Marseille 3-0 on Wednesday to win the Europa League for the third time.

Marseille dominated the opening stages but gifted Atletico took the lead when Andre-Frank Anguissa failed to control goalkeeper Steve Mandanda’s pass out and Gabi intercepted before setting Griezmann free to score in the 21st minute.

Marseille had wasted a chance to take a fourth-minute lead when Valere Germain skewed his shot wide with only Jan Oblak to beat.

Things got worse for them when playmaker Dimitri Payet left the field injured in floods of tears in the 32nd minute.

Four minutes after the re-start, Koke ran into a hole in the Marseille midfield and slipped the ball to Griezmann who dinked the ball past Mandanda.

Gabi added a late third to hand the French side their third defeat in as many finals in the competition. (Reuters/NAN)

 

