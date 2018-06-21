AU Hails Recent Positive Development in Ethio-Eritrea Relations

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) Moussa Faki Mahamat has welcomed the recent positive developments in the relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea, an AU statement said on Thursday.

The two neighbouring East African countries fought a border war from 1998 to 2000 before signing a peace accord, dubbed the Algiers agreement in December 2000.

On June 5, the Executive Committee of the ruling party, the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) passed decision expressing Ethiopia’s commitment to an unconditional implementation of the December 2000 Algiers peace agreement with Eritrea.

The chairperson of the AU Commission noted the announcement made by Ethiopia on June 5, expressing its commitment to the full implementation of the Algiers peace agreement of Dec. 12, 2000.

As well as the decision of President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea, on June 20, to dispatch a delegation to Addis Ababa for constructive engagement with Ethiopia, which was welcomed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Mahamat has commended Ethiopia and Eritrea and their leaders, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Isaias Afwerki, respectively for these bold and courageous steps.

He encouraged them to persevere on this path in order to open a new chapter of cooperation and good neighborliness between Eritrea and Ethiopia.

He also stressed that sustainable peace between the two countries would have a tremendously positive impact on peace and security as well as development and integration in the Horn of Africa region and the continent as a whole.

“This will also be a significant contribution to the goal of ending all conflicts and wars on the continent by 2020, as pledged by the African Heads of State and Government in May 2013,’’ the chairperson said. (/NAN).

