Australian Open: Roger Federer makes 18th Grand Slam Final

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Roger Federer has defeated fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 to reach the Australian Open final and stay on course for an 18th Grand Slam title.

The 35-year-old will now face fellow icon Rafael Nadal Sunday provided the Spaniard beats Grigor Dimitrov in Friday’s semi-final.

Nadal who has just returned from a six-month lay-off to rest his left knee, last won a major, at Wimbledon in 2012.

He is the oldest man to reach a Grand Slam final since Ken Rosewall did so at the 1974 US Open at the age of 39.

“I couldn’t be happier right now; I felt like everything happened so quickly at the end, I had to check the score.

“I never ever in my wildest dreams thought I’d come this far in Australia. It’s beautiful, I’m so happy” Federer said at the end of the game.

His extraordinary run in Melbourne had already seen him to beat top-10 seeds Tomas Berdych and Kei Nishikori to reach the last four.

Federer who was seeded 17th following his injury, had an 18-3 record against the fourth seed and reigning US Open champion coming into the semi-final, but the two had never played a five-set match.

Federer will now seek a fifth Australian Open title and his first in Melbourne since 2010, when he plays in his 28th Grand Slam final and 100th Australian Open match this Sunday.

