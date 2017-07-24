Authorities Confirm Suicide Bomb Attacks, Death in Borno Camps

By Mustapha Abdul Salaam

BORNO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Four Persons have been killed while 15 others wounded during the latest attacks on two Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) which confirmed the incidents in a statement issued Monday to newsmen pointed out that two persons died on the spot while two others died in the hospital.

The attacks occurred between late Sunday and Monday morning.

The statement explained that a suspected female suicide bomber was shot by security men when she attempted to cross the perimeter fence at Dalori 2 camp.

NEMA confirmed that the security operatives shot the suspect and the explosive device she strapped to her body ”and blew the woman into pieces”.

Similarly, the agency affirmed that another female suicide bomber was intercepted and killed by vigilance group at Gate 3, University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID).

The victims of the attacks have been referred to Special Hospital, Maiduguri for treatment.

However, the Borno State Police Command confirmed that two Boko Haram suicide bombers were killed in the failed attack at the UNIMAID IDP camps.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Victor Isuku, narrated in his statement that the suicide bombers were killed by security operatives before they hit their targets.

Isuku added: “On Sunday at about 2115hrs, a suspected female Boko Haram terrorist took advantage of the darkness of night and attempted to gain access into Dalori 2 IDPs camp through the rear perimeter fence.

“Fortunately, she was sighted by vigilant security personnel on duty and chased.

“In an attempt to escape arrest, she hurriedly detonated the IED strapped to her body, killing herself alone.

“The impact of the explosion destroyed a portion of the IDP camp fence.

“In the early hours of today (Monday) at about 0400hrs, a male suicide bomber attempted to gain entry into the premises of University of Maiduguri.

“On sighting the presence of security personnel deployed to the University on duty, he hurriedly detonated his IED, killing himself alone near the BOT building.”

