Avoid Disparaging Utterances About Governors, Party Organs, Dickson Tells PDP Presidential Aspirants

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Bayelsa State, the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson, has called on the twelve Presidential Aspirants of the People’s Democratic Party to avoid disparaging utterances as they campaign ahead of the party’s national convention.

In a statement on Monday, by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, Dickson said that it was pertinent for the presidential aspirants to avoid the use of words that could inflict injury on party cohesion and its strength as the country moves closer to the 2019 elections.

The Bayelsa Governor, who is the Chairman of the Party’s standing Committee on reconciliation noted that utterances seemingly targeted at critical organs of the party and the governors should be avoided in the interest of a repositioned and formidable PDP determined to wrest political power from the All Progressives Congress.

He said that there was no division within the organs of the party and its governors as all the critical stakeholders were engrossed in moves to produce a viable Presidential candidate through a credible convention acceptable to all members of good conscience in desire of the party’s victory in the general elections.

He said that publication in some quarters depicting division within the PDP, its organ and governors were untrue and should be totally discountenanced.

He stressed that the governors, the BOT, the National Working Committee were part of the committee that is saddled with the responsibility of producing a candidate for the party in a free, fair and credible process.

He assured all the Presidential Aspirants of the party of the commitment of the governors to a fair process designed to make the party stronger after the convention.

He said that the party was looking forward to the emergence of a candidate that would enjoy the support of the leadership and the indeed membership of the party in the preparation for the contest for political control in 2019.

He said, “I wish to urge all Presidential aspirants of our great party to avoid disparaging remarks that are suggestive of division among the critical organs of the party and the governors.

“The fact is that the governors are working with the National Working Committee and BOT of the party to midwife a credible process that will produce a strong and acceptable candidate for the PDP as we move closer to the battle ahead.”

He urged aspirants with complaints on issue to take advantage of a forum for discussions between the governors, the party and the aspirants which was created during a meeting of the governors in Abuja last week.

The Bayelsa Governor said that a similar meeting of the governors, the aspirants and the critical organs of the party was being planned for next week in Abuja.

He insisted that the party was committed to a fair process that would prepare the ground for its victory in 2019.

