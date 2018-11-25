W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Award Winning Nigerian Poet, Ikeogu Oke Dies In Abuja

Posted by Entertainment, Entertainment, Latest News Sunday, November 25th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A renowned poet and winner of the 2017 Nigeria Liquiefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Prize for Literature, Ikeogu Oke is dead.

The poet and former journalist reports said died Saturday night at the National Hospital in Abuja due to an undisclosed ailment.

His death was first announced by his friend and colleague Uzor Maxim Uzoatu, on his Fecebook wall Sunday.

Mr Oke once worked at the Daily Times and defunct Next Newspapers.

Late Oke’s classic work The Heresiad, a book of epic poetry earned him nationwide fame as he won the 2017 Nigeria Prize for Literature. 

 

