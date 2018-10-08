Baba Sala Dies at 81

Nigeria’s king of comedy, Moses Olaiya Adejumo, popularly called Baba Sala is dead.

The veteran musician, theatre artiste and filmmaker who had suffered old age ailments for a long while had been rumoured to have passed on, several times.

One of his sons, Emmanuel Adejumo, aka Boisala announced his demise in the early hours of Monday, October 8, 2018.

“My Daddy is gone. Finally gone home to glory. King of Comedy finally say bye-bye to this world. I will miss you so much Daddy. I love you so much but God love you more. Good night my mentor, father, teacher, gist partner. My daddy is gone,” Boisala stated on Facebook.

Baba Sala reportedly died in the late hours of Sunday, October 7, 2018 in his hometown, Ilesa, Osun State.

His body is said to have been deposited at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex Annex, (Wesley Guild Hospital), Ilesa.

He was 81 years old./The Nation

