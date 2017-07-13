Bakers Groan Over Multiple Taxation in South-East

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The South-East branch of Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria, AMBCN, have decried the imposition of multiple taxation on its members by various state governments in the zone, saying the situation has remained a serious cog in the wheel of the organization.

It also identified policy inconsistency by government as another major challenge confronting the association in the zone and Nigeria in general.

Speaking with news in Enugu, shortly at the end of its stakeholders meeting during which new principal officers that will pilot its affair for the next four years were enthroned, the newly elected chairman for the zone, Comrade Edmond Egbuji, regretted that successive and present administrations in the region had made business environment so hostile for its members via multiple taxation and other unfriendly economic policies.

According to him, most of the states in the zone, always use faceless task force to harass and intimidate her members, in the name of carrying out internally generated revenue IGR drive, stressing that ” over taxation has remained our bane in this industry.

Egbuji, who called on the federal government to take issue of flour pricing regulation very seriously, noted that due to inconsistency in government, the 20% cassava inclusion in bread baking policy initiated by the last administration, aimed at promoting local content is now history.

“We want to use this medium to appeal to governments to have a rethink on the issue of multiple taxation, especially the use of faceless task force to harass our members always.

The zonal chairman, equally pointed out that high cost of flour and sugar has continued to bite hard on the industry, “because, it affects quality and price of our products.

He disclosed that following the hash business environment in parts of the states of the zone , a good number of bakeries had closed shops.

In his brief remarks, the South – South zonal chairman of the association, Anthony Eze, said the economic recession confronting Nigeria, has done serious harm to the organization.

The event was graced by state chairmen of various states, including the host , Enugu.

