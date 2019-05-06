Banditry: Suspected Gunmen Invade Plateau Polytechnic; Abduct Registrar’s Sister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Suspected bandits have invaded the Plateau Polytechnic Staff quarters and abducted the younger sister of the institution’s Assistant Registrar.

Reports said the attack occurred in the early hours of Monday. The institution’s Assistant Registrar, Mr Ezekiel Rangs confirmed the sad development.

Mr. Rangs explained that he was asleep together with members of his family including his wife as well as his younger sister, Abigail when the gunmen stormed their apartment around 12:10 am.

He disclosed that the suspected bandits gained entrance into their house after they used a big stone to force the door open.

“We were sleeping when we heard a big bang on the door. Before we knew what was happening, the gunmen were already inside the house. When we discovered that they were armed, we pleaded for them to spare our lives but they took away my younger sister who just gained admission for National Diploma, Social Development.

“When they said we should give them a phone through which we can contact them, I offered to give them my own they refused and instead demanded my wife’s phone and departed when the incident happened, some soldiers led by one Col.Tanko came to the house within thirty minutes and we told them what happened’’ the Junior Registrar was quoted.

He also confirmed that the matter had been reported to the Divisional Police Officer in the council area.

The Polytechnic is located at Heipang in Barki Ladi Local Government Area of the North central of the State.

Monday attack was the second as the staff quarters of the institution was attacked in February this year, by the bandits and kidnapped son of the school’s Chaplain, Reverend Andrew Dido- Kim Dido. The 12-year-old boy was eventually released after ransom was paid.

Banditry Incidents have been ravaging in some North western and central States, including: Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, kebbi, Sokoto, Nasarawa and Plateau.

