Bauchi Government Spends N90m to Buy Horses for 6 Emirate Councils

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bauchi State government says it spent the sum of N90 million to buy horses for 6 emirate councils “to maintain the culture and traditions of the state.”

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Nasrudeen Mohammed on Wednesday disclosed this at a press briefing in Bauchi.

In addition, the commissioner stated that: “the government also purchased 25 Toyota Hilux vehicles and their accessories and distributed them to the security outfits in the state at the cost of N252,000,000.

“Routine immunisation to eradicate polio in Bauchi State cost the state N137,934,920 annually.”

According to him, the government spent N55 million for the printing and distribution of revenue receipts for the 20 local government councils.

