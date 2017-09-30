Bayelsa @ 21: NGO Wants More Support for Dickson’s Administration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Non-Governmental Organization, The Robert Sunday Iworiso Foundation has joined in felicitating with the government and ‎people of Bayelsa State on the occasion of the state’s 21st anniversary.

Director of the foundation, Chief John Alphonsus Iworiso in a statement expressed delight that despite the numerous challenges, Bayelsa has continued to experience rapid progress.

The statement recalled the agitation for the creation of the state and the efforts of the founding fathers in ensuring its reality, noting that today everyone is proud because of the numerous achievements Bayelsa and Bayelsans have made.

It commended the government of Hon.. Henry Seriake Dickson for keeping alive the dreams and visions of the founding fathers through deliberate programmes and policies that has not only changed the face of the state but has equally positioned it for greatness.

The foundation listed the numerous achievements of the Dickson’s administration to include transformation of the health sector, revival of education, revamping of Agriculture, massive investment in critical public infrastructure, amongst others.

‎For these feats, the NGO prayed Bayelsans to rally round and support the government of the day in order to sustain the existing peace and move the state forward‎ to its deserved height.

It condemned in strong terms those who never see anything good in what the government is doing because of their self serving agenda and urged them to put Bayelsa first by not politicizing

everything.

“The administration of His Excellency, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson has done well in every parameter to measure performance in governance. Look at the public sector reforms, the new level of transparency and accountability and so on. As an NGO we are proud of the new things happening in the state.

“It is therefore imperative to call on Bayelsans to join hands with the government to achieve more success. This is not about ‘I don’t like ‎the governor or I don’t belong to his party’, far from it. It is about our collective future as a people.

“How long are we going to engage in Pull Him Down Syndrome and other acts inimical to our growth. The time has come to jettison selfish and individual interest. Politics will come and go so will leaders but our state will remain for us. God has ordained it now that it is Seriake Dickson and we must accept it so”.

While wishing Bayelsans a happy 21st anniversary, the foundation opined that surely better days are coming and ‎they should look forward to it with great optimism.

