Bayelsa Agog As New Varsity Holds Maiden Matriculation

….‎we’re proud of your achievements says Bayelsa Govt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Government has congratulated the management and staff of the University of Africa Toru-Orua in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state on the occasion of‎ their first matriculation and public lecture series which comes up tomorrow.

The maiden matriculation ceremony and first distinguished lecture series which will hold at the university premises will be chaired by a former Minister of ‎Education, Malam Ibrahim Shekerau while the visitor to the university, Governor Henry Seriake Dickson is the Special Guest of Honour.

Renowned poet, Prof. J. P. Cl‎ark will be the guest of honour while a one time Minister of Science and Technology, Prof. Turner Isoun will deliver the maiden lecture, as guest lecturer.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson in a statement on Friday said since its establishment, the management of the institution has continued to achieve milestones and set enviable records.

He said the recent registration of two companies by the university to generate income is a clear testament to its desire to be self sufficient which is in line with the vision of the restoration government to make all her tertiary institutions attain financial independence.

According to Iworiso-Markson the signing of a mutual agreement with The University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom to advance the frontiers of education is another commendable achievement by the University of Toru-Orua.

The Commissioner stated that the government is proud of the focused and dedicated leadership style on display at the university which is not only producing the right fruits but also setting the pace for others to follow‎.

As a pride to the state and for complementing the Niger Delta University (NDU) the state premier university to provide quality but yet affordable tertiary education to young people, Iworiso-Markson assured that the government will continue to support it just like other institutions of learning to achieve its dreams.

The mouthpiece of the government pointed o‎ut that the big dream of the University of Africa as enunciated by Gov. Dickson is to become a global, pan-african and universal university that will be a pride to Africa in all ramifications.

Speaking on the occasion of the maiden matriculation, Iworiso-Markson also congratulated the first set of students, describing them as history makers who will tell a better story of the institution in years to come and used the opportunity to call on Bayelsans and friends of the state to be part of history.

He also called on political appointees to lead the way by ensuring their presence at the venue of event to show love, support and encouragement for the huge investment of the future of Bayelsa State which the Dickson administration has started.

The Commissioner said, “We are so proud of the achievements of the management of the University of Africa. Within a short period of time they have demonstrated clearly that they know what they want. We have seen only recently the registration of two companies to drive the economy of the university. That is the way to go and the vision of His Excellency, Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.

“Within this period they have been able to get quite a number of their courses accredited and we feel a sense of pride that this is happening in Bayelsa. And we are hopeful of the future that more good things will come out of that citadel of learning.

“We congratulate the management, staff and the fresh students who are very lucky to be part of history and also call on everyone to come out en masse to be part of the epoch occasion.”

