Bayelsa Assembly Elects New Speaker, Deputy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has elected Abraham Ingobere of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as its new speaker.

African Examiner reports that, Mr Ingobere, member representing Brass Constituency 3, is a third-term legislator and a former deputy speaker of the House before his emergence as the speaker.

Mr Micheal Ogbere, representing Ekeremor Constituency 3, was also elected as the deputy speaker of assembly; While, the former speaker, Monday Obolo (PDP/Southern Ijaw II) emerged as the Majority Leader.

“I promise to work together with all the members of the assembly irrespective of the political party, and to work with the Bayelsa Government, led by Sen. Douye Diri, as the executive governor of the state.

“I will ensure that the will of Bayelsa people enjoy implementation of good policies for the interest of the public,” stated by the new speaker.