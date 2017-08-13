Bayelsa CPS Felicitates with New GOCOP President, Other Executives

Photo caption: the Chief Press Secretary to the Bayelsa State Governor, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief Press Secretary to the Bayelsa State Governor, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson ‎has congratulated the Publisher of The Eagle Online, Dotun Oladipo for emerging as the new‎ President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers.

‎Oladipo a professional media practitioner was elected during the association’s election held on August 9, 2017 in Lagos State. ‎

‎In his congratulatory message, Iworiso-Markson said the election of Oladipo will further strengthen the Guild and position it for greatness as it continues to carry out its core mandate of informing and educating people through various online platforms.

He also expressed his appreciation to the entire members of the Guild for the relationship it has maintained with the Bayelsa State Government under the leadership of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.‎

‎Iworiso-Markson also‎ congratulated other members of the Guild who emerged victorious during the election including, Maureen Chigbo, the Publisher of RealNews magazine, who is now the Deputy President; Danlami Nmodu, Publisher of NewsDiaryonline and Secretary General; Collins Edomaruse who is the publisher of METROWATCH Online.

Others are the Deputy Secretary General; Segun Adeleye, Publisher of World Stage who was elected the Financial Secretary; Janet Mba-Afolabi, Publisher of the Scroll, who is the Treasurer; and Olumide Iyanda, Publisher of Qed.ng, who emerged the Publicity Secretary of the Guild.‎

Please follow and like us: