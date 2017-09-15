Bayelsa Deputy Governor Heads Committee to Review Public Service

Photo: Governor Seriake Dickson, Bayelsa state

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measures to improve the educational system in public schools, the Bayelsa State Government has constituted a committee to collate data of civil servants whose degree qualifications are relevant to the teaching profession for the purpose of training and redeployment to primary and secondary schools.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Jonathan Obuebite, who briefed newsmen alongside his Education counterpart, Elder Markson Fefegha shortly after the 79th session of the State Executive Council meeting in Yenagoa, said the committee would be headed by the Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (Retired).

Expressing the government’s preparedness to sustain the investments in the sector, he noted that, the move was targeted at redeploying such civil servants to areas where their services would be more useful, as well as address some of the challenges plaguing the public service.

Hon. Obuebite stated that, council stressed the need to regularly train and retrain teachers at the Teachers’ Training Academy at Bulou Orua, to boost their efficiency and productivity.

His words: ‘’In pursuance to our educational policy in the state where government has invested so much in the sector, government has decided to reap the dividends of its massive investments by strengthening the educational system as part of measures to also address some of the challenges in the public service.’’

Other members of the committee are, Head of Service, Rev. Thomas Zidafamor, Chief of Staff, Government House, Rt. Hon. Talford Ongolo, the Commissioners for Education, Local Government Administration, Mrs. Agatha Goma and that of Science and Technology and Manpower Development, Chief Ipigansi Izagara.

Others are, Special Adviser on Treasury, Accounts and Revenue, Mr. Timipre Seipulo, Director General of Education Inspectorate Bureau, Dr. Stella Ugolo, while the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education is to serve as secretary, with representatives from the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE and Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Elder Markson Fefegha disclosed that, following his ministry’s request for the printing and supply of textbooks, council approved N1.3 billion for the purpose.

Elder Fefegha also pointed out that, council approved the review of the lopsided posting of academic and non-academic staff in primary and secondary schools in the state.

According to him, the committee is also expected to make recommendations regarding funding of primary schools, as the government has decided to employ teachers by next year.

