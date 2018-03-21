Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Others For Governor Dickson’s Unity Cup Finals

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Rear Admiral Gborigbhoa John Jonah (rtd) will on Friday lead other notable personalities to the finals of the Governor Dickson Unity Cup code named the Ogbia Challenge.

Others billed to attend the grand event are the Obanoban of Ogbia, His Royal Majesty Charles Owaba, King A.J Turner‎, members of the state assembly from Ogbia, serving commissioners, chairperson of the Caretaker Committee of Ogbia local council, other political appointees, members of the Ogbia Restoration Caucus.

Also billed to attend are some ex-internationals including former Super Eagles player and coach, Samson Siasia and Nigeria’s only FIFA Match Agent and Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Sports Facility Construction Limited, Ebi Egbe.

The finals of the tournament will hold at the Opume Township Stadium in Ogbia local government area by 12 noon and will see Otuasega squaring up against Otuokpoti.

32 teams drawn from across various communities in Ogbia started the competition on February 26 at four centres namely Opume, Kolo, Otuokpoti and Imiringi.

Promoter of the tournament and the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson ‎reiterated the importance of unity among people of Ogbia Kingdom which was why he threw his weight behind the competition.

According to him, sports remains a vital tool to promote unity and peace and again called on

every Ogbia person to shun acts capable of causing setback but work together in oneness and also support the restoration administration of Governor Seriake Dickson.

