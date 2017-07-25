Bayelsa Deputy Governor Takes Charge as Dickson Proceeds on Vacation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson on Monday July 24 2017 proceeded on vacation and directed his Deputy, Retired Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (retd), to take charge act for the period he will be away.

The gesture which came at a time when many State Governors are fighting their Deputies over sharing of functions, has again, proved that there is peace between Dickson and his Deputy.

Sources said that contrary to what had been in place in previous administrations in Bayelsa, Dickson has always delegated functions to his Deputy whenever he goes on vacation and has never contravened the law.

A Government House statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said the delegation of responsibility was within the confines of the law.

He explained that, the Governor is expected to use the period of his vacation to rest, after a busy schedule of duties both within and outside the State, especially his role as Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation Committee, among others.

According to him, Governor Dickson used the opportunity to renew his call on Bayelsans to remain steadfast in their prayers and support for the programmes and policies of the restoration administration.

He also called for the sustenance of the existing peace and stability in the state, as to allow the various development projects of the Government progress unhindered, stressing that, the administration remains focused on its agenda to move the State to the next level in all its ramification.

