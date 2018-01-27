Bayelsa Executive Council celebrates Dickson @ 52

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Executive Council has felicitated with Governor Henry Seriake Dickson on the occasion of his ‎52nd birthday, describing him as a pragmatic leader, whose life is worth celebrating at all times.

Spokesman of the council and the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson came out with this in a goodwill message on behalf of other members of the council.

According to him, at 52 Governor Dickson has achieved so much and has equally affected the lives of people positively through‎ his patriotic and benevolent leadership style which has been on display since his foray into public service.

While congratulating the Ofrumapepe, Iworiso-Markson said Bayelsa State is blessed to have a leader like him and thanked the governor for the rare privilege of making them his lieutenants and for always leading by example.

The Commissioner noted that as members of the restoration government, they have learnt so much from the contriman governor, especially his strength of character to deliver on promises and his peaceful disposition even in very critical situations.

He prayed for more fruit years of sound health and God’s overflowing grace upon his life as well as more ability to lead his people and the courage to do what is always right.

Iworiso-Markson went further to call on Bayelsans to continue to pray for the governor, support him to move the state forward and‎ also join hands in the building of the new Bayelsa that is fast emerging under him.

