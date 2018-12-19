Bayelsa Executive Council Okays 2019 Budget

…Dickson Prepares To Present Estimate Before Assembly

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Executive Council on Wednesday announced the readiness of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson to present the 2019 budget estimate to members of the state house of assembly.

The State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Joshua Ongore made this disclosure at a media briefing after the 101 meeting of the council presided over by Governor Dickson.

He said the council delibrated extensively on the estimate for the 2019 fisical year and adopted it in view of its realistic content.

According to him the budget will be christened: Finishing Strong on Development, Prosperity and Stability part 2 and will be presented to the lawmakers before the end of the week.

“There is an action procedure of every budget before its formal presentation. What we have done today as a council is in line with that. We looked at the budget, deliberated on it and thereafter we adopted it. So it is ready for His Excellency to formally lay it before the assembly anytime soon.

“If you recall, we christened the 2018 budget as finishing strong on development, prosperity and stability. We have also decided to use the same name for the 2019 budget but this time it will be finishing strong on development, prosperity and stability part 2”.

On his part the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson said the government will ensure that it completes most of the ongoing projects in the state next year.

He explained that as the terminal year of the Restoration Administration, it is truly determined to finish well and strong and leave behind a lasting legacy.

Iworiso-Markson added that the government can beat its chest to say that in the last seven years it has overwhelming performed, which he noted has attracted several accolades and awards.

Governor Dickson had shortly before the commencement of the council meeting inaugurated five new commissioners including a former President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Udengs Eradiri.

