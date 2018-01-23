Bayelsa Government Justifies Huge Investment in Health Sector

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa state government says its various policies and programmes in the health sector is now impacting tremendously on the lives of the people as it has improved health care delivery services.

The government in partnership with the Federal government, World Bank and other related agencies is now embarking on a project tagged, “Save One million Lives for Result Programme” to ensure accessibility and affordability of health services.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Health, Professor Ebitimitula Etebu while presenting his Ministry’s score card at the Inter-Ministerial/Agency Briefing on Tuesday at the Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, Yenagoa.

Professor Etebu attributed the numerous achievements recorded in the sector in the last six years to the leadership style of Governor Seriake Dickson, adding that the sector was in a state of decay prior to the present administration.

According to him, most of the health facilities inherited from the previous administrations were obsolete while the so called General Hospitals were mere consulting clinics without personnel.

“It is sad to note that, prior to this period, our people travelled several kilometers to neighbouring states for medical treatment and in the process many lost their lives.”

However, with the present administration’s disposition to the sector and its huge investments, the sector with trained personnel and facilities on ground can handle any health related situation.

On the outbreak of Lassa fever in some parts of the Country, Professor Etebu assured that measures have been put in place to check the spread, however stressed the need for proper hygiene and healthy environment.

His words, ‘ there is no reported case of Lassa Fever in any part of the state but our people need to be conscious of their environment and if there is any incident of the disease, please report it to the nearest hospital for prompt attention.

We need to be proactive in the way and manner we handle health related and other issues, that is why the present administration is committing so much to the sector.

Commenting on the various policies and programmes of the government with direct impact on the people of the state, the Commissioner said, the newly introduced Bayelsa Health Service Scheme is now gaining ground as people have begun to know its importance.

He said the people of the state now have access to Medical/Health facilities with their monthly savings, adding that the programme has been expanded to cater for all pregnant women in the state.

Professor Etebu said the programme was expanded to cater for the pregnant women and reduce the maternal and infant mortality rate in the state.

On other achievements of the present administration, the Commissioner highlighted the establishment of the Diagnostic Centre, Drug Storage and Distribution Centre, Construction of modern referral Centres across the 8 local government areas, construction of house officers quarters at the Federal Medical Centre, produced specialist manpower as well as performed recanalization surgery for diabetic patients.

