Bayelsa Government Spokesman Commends Dickson For Appointing More Ogbia People

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has again been commended for‎ appointing more Ogbia sons and daughters into his cabinet, making it very obvious his undiluted love for people of that local government.

The commendation is coming following the nomination of Faith Opuene as a commissioner, making it the fifth Ogbia commissioner that will soon join the state executive council.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson who gave the commendation in a statement appreciated the governor for the gesture, noting that it further affirms his commitment to the development of Ogbia as a whole.

He stressed that Ogbia has enjoyed more appointments in Dickson’s government than at any other time since the creation of Bayelsa State and assured him that they will not disappoint him even as his administration prepares to finish well and strong.

Iworiso-Markson further assured the countryman governor that Ogbia will make him and the Restoration Government proud, as that is the only way they can show their support and loyalty to the government by standing firm with him to finish well and strong.

“We want to sincerely thank His Excellency for recognize Ogbia people and carrying them along in the scheme of things. ‎We want to let him know we are proud of the choice of Faith Opuene as a commissioner.

“We want to strongly believe this elevation will spur her to deliver her best to further contribute her quote to the Restoration Government. We also want to assure His Excellency that we will not disappoint him, we will stand by his government till the end”.

The Bayelsa Government mouthpiece said the appointment of Opuene and Funkazi Koroye-Crooks is very exciting considering the fact that ‎the number of women in the State Executive Council will now be increased

According to the Information Commissioner the appointment of Ebipatei Apiangolo is most welcomed and very apt as they speak of His Excellency’s knack for selecting the right persons to occupy the right positions.

He congratulated all the appointees and wish them well as they get ready to serve their state in the highest decision making organ in government.

