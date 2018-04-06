Bayelsa Government to Revamp Ailing State Printing ‎Press

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Government says it would soon begin the revamp of its printing press‎ in order to bring it up to standard and meet the demands of ministries, agencies and parastatals in printing government documents.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson gave this assurance on Thursday when he visited the State Printing Press in Ovom, Yenagoa.

The visit was the last lap of the Commissioner’s familiarization tour to agencies ‎and parastatals under his ministry.

He said the government ‎will procure brand new digital printing machines and other office equipments to‎ enhance their operations and disclosed that very soon all government documents will be printed by the state printing press.

Iworiso-Markson expressed confidence that‎ with the passage of the 2018 budget, funds for the purchase of the equipments will be assessed once it is assented to by Governor Seriake Dickson.

The Commissioner appreciated the staff for their relentless efforts despite some challenges and charged them to remain steadfast and committed in the discharge of their duties.

“This place needs urgent ‎intervention because you print sensitive documents belonging to government. I have to come here myself to see things and I have seen some of your challenges. But I must assure you that things will begin to change here.

“Very soon we will buy brand new digital equipments to make sure that you print all government documents here. Government documents are sensitive so we can’t afford to take them out for printing. I want to appreciate you for your steadfastness and urge you not to be dismayed”.

Earlier, the Government Printer, Akanyo Zipamo while highlighting their responsibilities decried the current situation of the printing press but expressed happiness that with the visit of the Commissioner things will change for good.

He mentioned upgrade of the structure and facilities as well as employment of more staff to boost their delivery as some of the challenges currently facing the printing press.

