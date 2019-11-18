Bayelsa: Governor Dickson Made APC Victory Much Easier, Says Sylva

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipreye Sylva has `thanked’ Gov. Serike Dickson of Bayelsa for making it much easier for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), David Lyon, to win the Nov. 16 election.

He disclosed this after presenting the Bayelsa Governor-elect, David Lyon, to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.

Sylva attributed the electoral victory of the APC candidate to what he described as “poor performance by the Bayelsa State government”.

He said: “It’s been a very hectic week, but I will like to bring in this Eritrean proverb, that if you marry a wife very well, you will be blessed with another wife.

“Gov. Dickson, unfortunately made our job very easy because he married the wife very badly. Of course, this proverb pre-supposes that if you marry a wife badly, you will not get another wife.

“So he did not marry the state very well, so the state roundly rejected him.

“Like it’s been said earlier, we had a good candidate and when you have a good product it’s very easy to sell it. So, we went round and sold this good to Bayelsans and the result was an overwhelming success.

“We are happy with this victory because for us it is very significant. This gives our party a footprint in the Niger Delta, which is very key to us. It gives us more of a national outlook, we have always been a national party but this gives us even a bigger national outlook.’’

African Examiner reports that the candidate of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State Governorship election Chief David Lyon was on Monday declared the winner. He won six out of the eight Local Council areas of the state.

Chief Lyon polled a total of 352,552 votes to defeat his rival Diri, who polled 143,172 votes.

