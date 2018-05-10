Bayelsa Govt Drums Support for Armed Forces, Says their Efforts Keep Nigeria United

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa State Government on Thursday lauded the efforts of the nation’s retired military officers who sacrificed so much to ensure that the unity of Nigeria is sustained.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson came out with this in Yenagoa at a press briefing organized by the‎ Retired Army Navy And Air Force Officers (RANAO) Association‎.

The press briefing was organized by the association ahead of ‎its 31st National Annual General meeting slated for the Bayelsa State capital from 14 to 18 May, 2018.

He said the unity Nigeria enjoys today can be attributed largely to the role played by the military and ‎called for more prayers and support for them as they tackle rampaging insurgents in the northern part of the country. ‎

Iworiso-Markson ‎expressed delight that Bayelsa was chosen to host this year’s annual general meeting of the association, an indication that the state is peaceful and promised to support the successful hosting of the event.

According to him, the theme for the event “Managing Health in Military Pensioners” is very apt as it comes at a time health challenges are on the increase, especially among retirees.

The Commissioner used the occasion to emphasize the importance the Restoration Government of Governor Seriake Dickson places on security, which explains the huge investment it has made in that sector since its inception.

He noted that Bayelsa is largely peaceful today because of the zero tolerance of the government to crime and criminality and added that Gov. Dickson has displayed over the years his avowed commitment of not playing politics with security and development.

Chairman of RANAO in Bayelsa, Rear Admiral W.G Yanga (Rtd) while explaining the choice of Bayelsa State to host the annual event, said the association is impressed with the achievements of the government in the security and health‎ sector.

He thanked the state government for the support and solidarity for the association and stated that despite retiring from active service, they are always willing‎ to offer their services for the benefit of the country.

