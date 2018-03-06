Bayelsa Govt Felicitates With Deputy Governor As He Turns 64

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Government has felicitated with the state Deputy Governor, retired Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah on the occasion of his 64th birthday.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson in a statement described the Deputy Governor as a bridge builder, committed public servant and a dependable ‎ally.

The statement noted that ‎the state number two man has in the last six years provided the needed support for the Governor Henry Seriake Dickson’s restoration administration which has enabled it to provide stable leadership in Bayelsa.

It noted that his contributions to the evolution of the new Bayelsa which the present government is championing cannot be easily forgotten and thanked him for his disposition in critical issues of development and governance.

While wishing him a happy and prosperous birthday, the statement prayed God to continue to bless the Deputy Governor with long life, good health and sound mind.

