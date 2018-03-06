W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Bayelsa Govt Felicitates With Deputy Governor As He Turns 64

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, March 6th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Government has felicitated with the state Deputy Governor, retired Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah on the occasion of his 64th birthday.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson in a statement described the Deputy Governor as a bridge builder, committed public servant and a dependable ‎ally.

The statement noted that ‎the state number two man has in the last six years provided the needed support for the Governor Henry Seriake Dickson’s restoration administration which has enabled it to provide stable leadership in Bayelsa.

It noted that his contributions to the evolution of the new Bayelsa which the present government is championing cannot be easily forgotten and thanked him for his disposition in critical issues of development and governance.

While wishing him a happy and prosperous birthday, the statement prayed God to continue to bless the Deputy Governor with long life, good health and sound mind.

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=42879

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/bayelsa-govt-felicitates-with-deputy-governor-as-he-turns-64/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

Get News Alert

FirstBank – advertisement



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts