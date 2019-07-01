Bayelsa Govt Inaugurates Committee on Performance Analysis

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Government on Monday inaugurated a special committee to analyse its sectoral performance in the last seven years.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson while inaugurating the committee said the outcome of their work will give the government a proper perspective on its achievements in the period under review.

Iworiso-Markson charged members of the committee to focus on figures, indices and statistics, saying it will make their work more factual and authentic.

According to him the report of the committee will also guide the incoming administration when it takes over in February next year.

He said “This committee has become necessary in view of the need for government to keep accurate data of all its achievements in the various sectors. No doubt that we have made tremendous achievements especially in education and health but we lack accurate data.

“So with this committee we will have the the records to adequately measure the success of the various government policies and programmes which some members of the public are unaware of.

“For instance the number of enrollees for the Bayelsa State Health Insurance Scheme, the number of employment we have made since 2012 and so on. With your work, we can also measure if the standard of living of the people has improved in the state”.

The Information Commissioner who christened the committee, Bayelsa State Government Performance Analysis Committee gave the members 60 days to submit an interim report.

He expressed confidence that with their experience and being mostly drawn from outside government circle, they will be very objective in their task.

Responding on behalf of the committee, the chairman, Dr. Matthew Ayibakuro expressed his appreciation to the Commissioner for finding them worthy for the assignment.

He pledged the committee’s readiness to hit the ground running and produce a document that will be a reference point for governments, organizations and scholars in public administration and other related fields.

