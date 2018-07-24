Bayelsa Govt Inaugurates Committee to Compile Projects, Policies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Government has set up a special committee to carry out a comprehensive compilation of all its policies and projects since the inception of the current administration in 2012.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson who inaugurated the 14 member committee said they have 60 days to carry out the task.

According to him the chronological compilation of the policies and projects will be produced in different volumes and will serve as a guide for the incoming administration after inauguration.

Iworiso-Markson who is also the chairman of the State Documentation Committee noted that part of the problem faced by government is the absence of a detailed working document from previous administration, a governance deficit that the Restoration Government have decided to correct.

He maintained that with the number of projects that the government has embarked on and the various policies formulated, it is only ideal to have a compendium that can also serve as an academic document for students of related and relevant field of study.

While urging members of the committee to painstakingly perform their duties, he said they will be remembered for the noble role which is the first of its kind since the creation of the state‎.

“You have your job clearly cut out. You have been carefully selected because of your proven track record of service delivery. All of you are not strangers to the achievement of this government. So it is expected that you will do your best within the time frame.

“It is important that we do what we are doing. This is not for us but successive government. We want a situation where it will not be difficult for the incoming administration to know the status of certain projects and the existence of some policies. So they can be guided properly as they settle down.

“This government has done so much since inception. If we don’t have a record of what we have done, a lot of people will not know. So we are putting together this committee to do this tasking job and we believe at the end of the day they will do a good job”.

Responding on behalf of other members, chairman of the committee, Dr. John Idumange assured that they will not fail to deliver and thanked the Commissioner for considering them worthy to serve.

Other members of the committee include, Mike Afenfia, Abigail Onekpe, Chris Odi, Marshall Edolo and Timipha Andrew.

The rest are; Samuel Kikile, Wisdom Poyeri Maria ‎Olode-Osume, Dr. Stephen Olali, Arc. Stella Raine and Barr. Amaemi Bekeyei-Alaki.

