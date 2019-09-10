Bayelsa Guber: APC Picks Serving Senator As Running Mate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chief David Lyon, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has named Sen. Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo as his running mate in the Nov. 16, Governorship Election in Bayelsa.

This was announced on Monday in a statement by the State Publicity Secretary of APC in Yenagoa, Mr Doifie Buokoribo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Degi-Eremienyo is currently representing Bayelsa East in the Senate.

He is Vice Chairman of two committees – Special Duties Committee and Gas Resources Committee – in the Red Chamber.

NAN recalls that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had on Sept. 4, elected an incumbent Sen. Duoye Diri, representing Bayelsa Central in the Senate, as its candidate for the guber race.

Siri is however yet to name his running mate.

According to the APC Spokesperson, Degi-Eremienyi is a graduate of Agricultural Economics/Extension at the Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt.

He served as Bayelsa Commissioner for Local Government Affairs under former governor Goodluck Jonathan and had been Executive Director at the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

According to the statement, Lyon also thanked party members for their overwhelming support for his candidature during the Sept. 4 primaries in Yenagoa.

“Please, accept this as my heartfelt thanks for your massive support for my candidature. I acknowledge the contributions of all APC members to the success of the exercise.

“The overwhelming vote of the people is a testament to their immense confidence in my person, my experience, and my abilities.

“I promise to put all these and much more to the service of Bayelsa State, if elected governor on November 16.

“I make a solemn pledge this day never to disappoint my party, APC, and the people of Bayelsa State. I will not abuse this huge confidence reposed in me by the people,” Lyon said.

He also extended a hand of fellowship to the other contestants at the primary election.

“Your fervent approach to the primary election campaign and the election itself to pick our governorship candidate is an indication of your passion for the success of our party. But in every election, there is a winner.

“We disagreed to agree. Now is the time to come together, work together, and strategise together to move our party and our state forward.

“Let us rally round our campaign for ‘A Better Bayelsa for All’. Let us put Bayelsa first and set aside our personal differences.

“Our state has suffered too much in the hands of Governor Seriake Dickson to allow the present regime to continue under any proxy or guise. The time to change this regime of backwardness, pain and poverty is now,” Lyon stated.

