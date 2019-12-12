Bayelsa Information Commissioner Parleys Staff, Urges them to Build Capacity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Staff of the Bayelsa State Ministry of Information and Orientation have been advised to work tirelessly in order to improve themselves and the quality of their work.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson gave the advice on Thursday during an interactive session with Information Officers and other staff of the ministry.

He stated that the ministry’s function as the image maker of the state government is integral to the efficiency of its operations and urged them to always bear this in mind.

The Commissioner also enjoined them to maintain a conduct that is befitting to the responsibilities that have been assigned them at all times.

While acknowledging some of their challenges, the Commissioner expressed gratitude to them for reporting the activities of government in their various Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Iworiso-Markson added that Governor Seriake Dickson will be leaving behind a virile and robust civil service, following the massive reforms carried out, which has made the service more productive.

The Government spokesman asked the staff to be greatful to Governor Dickson for employing most of them among the over one thousand young graduates, and for ending the era of casualization in the civil service.

He said those are worthy legacies of the Restoration Government that will remain in the sands of time and called on the incoming government to build on it.

He said, “You have to take enourmous pride working here. If you take information away from any government, it ceases to exist. You have to build capacity everyday. You must of necessity know every subject under the sun.

“You must understand the agency or department you’re posted to and function efficiently. You should read widely, take professional courses and be part of professional organizations. Be the man or woman that knows almost all. You must be a solution anywhere you are”.

Also speaking, a former Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Ebiwari Damini admonished all staff to respect seniority in the civil service and be dedicated to duty.

According to him, that is the only way by which they would ascend the ladder of growth in the civil service and reach the pinnacle of their career.

On his part, the Director of Information in the ministry, encouraged all the newly employed staff to take advantage of the orientation programme that will be organized for them next week.