Bayelsa Partners Donor Agencies to Provide Potable Water

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa State Government has said that it is partnering donor agencies to ensure the provision of potable water to people of the state.

The State Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Nengi Tubonah stated this on Friday when the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson visited him in his office in Yenagoa.

According to the Commissioner, the Ministry is collaborating with the European Union (EU) to upgrade the Ovom Water Station, adding that when the project is completed, Ovom and its environs will enjoy clean water supply.

He disclosed that in addition, the European Union (EU) has delivered a drilling machine to the state for the purpose of drilling boreholes.

The Commissioner further said that as part of efforts to address the challenge of water supply, his Ministry and the United Nations International Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) recently advertised and awarded jobs to contractors to provide potable water in the state.

Hon. Tubonah said following the state government’s payment of its counterpart funding agreement with some other donor agencies to provide water, work on some water projects has commenced in some communities in Kolokuma/Opokuma, Ogbia and Brass Local Government Areas of the state.

He used the meeting to appeal to his Information counterpart to assist in disseminating news stories about the activities of the Water Resources Ministry to the public as part of measures to create the needed awareness.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson said Bayelsans are concerned about having constant water in their homes, hence the need to step up efforts to fulfil their desire.

Iworiso-Markson used the opportunity to commend his colleague for his dedication and efforts but also urged him to expedite action on the various projects of his ministry to enable Bayelsans have access to clean and safe water in the state.

The Information Commissioner equally assured his counterpart that the activities of his Ministry will be properly disseminated to the public.

Also speaking, the Acting General Manager of the Bayelsa State Water Board, Engr. Odiowei Engowereikumo said that work on the soft copy of the World Bank programme is going on and appealed to the State Government to pay the balance of the sum of N22 million to enable the agency complete its programmes in the state.

