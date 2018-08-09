Bayelsa PDP Sues For Peace in Ongoing Revalidation Exercise

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State has expressed immense gratitude to her teeming members, for their faithfulness and support to the party and the Restoration government of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.

Chairman of the party, Hon Cleopas Moses conveyed the appreciation in a statement released to journalists in Yenagoa on Wednesday.

He re-echoed the importance of the ongoing party registration exercise across the state, saying it is the desire of the party that stakeholders at all wards and local government areas ensure that the membership drive is successful and free of rancor.

Moses warned that during the registration exercise, the party will neither condone any attempt to deny interested persons from registering nor allow any form of hoarding registration materials, stating that all modalities to make the process hitch free and successful have been put in place.

The PDP chairman enjoined Bayelsans that are yet to be captured in the ongoing voters registration exercise of INEC to take advantage of the few days left to do so.

Cleopas Moses reminded all intending aspirants to follow strictly the guidelines approved by the National Executive Committee of the party and strongly advised them to exercise decorum and legitimate best practice to avoid heating up the polity.

The PDP boss in the state called on all interested aspirants to check the notice board of the party Secretariat for detailed information concerning the electoral process and financial obligations.

He equally advised party faithfuls to consult with stakeholders and go about their political activities with peace, love and commitment for the overall progress and success of the party.

