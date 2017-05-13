Bayelsa Student Bags First Class from Lincoln University

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Bayelsa student Perewari Victor Pere has bagged a first class honor from the Lincoln University in United States even as 21 students from the state graduated from the American University.

In a congratulatory message, Bayelsa governor, Seriake Dickson described the 21 students on state government scholarship to the prestigious Lincoln University as worthy Ambassadors and pride to the state and their families.

According to the governor, the students have by their accomplishments, carved a niche for themselves and placed the name of Bayelsa State in the global map of states with exceptional and unique academic endowments.

Dickson also used the opportunity to express his deepest appreciation to the management of Lincoln University for their understanding and cooperation, despite the state’s inability to remit the needed school fees of the students, as at when due.

He, however, assured them that, with $500, 000 US dollars already released to them, concerted efforts were being made to pay up the balance within the shortest possible time.

