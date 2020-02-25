Bayelsa: Supreme Court Strikes Out APC’s Motion to Expand Review Panel

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Supreme Court of Nigeria has rejected a motion filed by the All Progressives Congress, APC, seeking expansion of the review panel.

Recall that in its ruling on February 13, the Supreme Court panel led by Justice Mary Odili, had ruled that Bayelsa deputy governor-elect, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, presented fake information to INEC and consequently nullified his election and that of the governor-elect, David Lyon since it was a joint ticket.

Unhappy with the ruling, the APC filed a motion praying the Apex court to review the judgement that sacked its candidate, David Lyon.

The Apex court is expected to review the case on Wednesday and make final pronouncement whether to uphold its own judgement or not.