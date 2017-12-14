Bayelsa Workers Get Payment Alerts as Dickson Clears November Salaries

…Blames FG for Delay, Says December Pay Coming Soon

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Government has commenced the payment of November salaries following the release of the‎ allocation by the Federation Accounts and Allocations Committee (FAAC) for the most the of November, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, has said.

According to him, immediately after receiving the funds on Tuesday, Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, directed the payment of the salaries to the workforce.

The Commissioner in a statement released to journalists on Thursday in Yenagoa, again expressed regret about the delay in the payment of the November salary.

He however added that as stated in a previous statement on the issue, it was purely the fault of the Federal Government as they failed to convene a meeting of FAAC and State Commissioners of Finance.

Iworiso-Markson called on workers who were yet to receive alerts from their banks to remain calm as they will between today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday) be credited with their salaries.

He advised them not to panic because the government has been in touch with the banks to do the needful.

While thanking civil servants for their support and understanding, the Commissioner assured that‎ the government will not waste anytime to pay salaries for December upon receipt of the allocation.

