Be Professional in Enforcing Lockdown Order, Sen. Bamidele Tells Security Agencies

By Muyiwa Bamidele

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chairman of the Senate committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele has appealed to the Security operatives saddled with responsibility of enforcing National Center for Disease Control and World Health Organisation Protocols on containment of corona virus to do it with human face.

Ekiti Central Senator made the appeal on the floor of the on Tuesday during plenary session saying that Chapter 4 of the of 1999 Constitution as amended is not on suspension, adding that this a chapter that provided basics fundamental human rights of Nigerians including right to freedom of movement, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly.

“Those who are saddled with the responsibility of enforcing our law should continue to do so in ensuring compliance with NCDC and WHO protocols and to enforce these with a human face.”

“Chapter 4 of the of 1999 Constitution as amended is not on suspension, this is a chapter that provided basics fundamental human rights of Nigerians including right to freedom of movement, freedom of religion, freedom of Assembly all of these rights will have to be thinker with for us to be able to compile with the WHO protocols.” he said.

Senator Bamidele said government must continue to educate security operatives who are in front line of enforcing Covid -19 containment protocols in order not to push Nigerians to the wall.

“It is our responsibility as a government to continue to educate officers who are also on the front line who are doing a good job that this must be done with a lot of caution

and with a lot of understanding so that people are not pushed to the wall.”

He commended the Nigerians for their patience, resilience and understanding which they have demonstrated during the lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 saying the real hero of this pandemic struggle are the Nigerian masses.

“The reason I identified Nigerians as to true Hero, is for us to be able as a government to ask for more from the people more in term of their patience more in term of their resilience which they have demonstrated so far and in doing this to align with our own position in the senate.”

Senator Bamidele said Nigeria must not be left behind in taking advantage of virtual interaction platform as he called on the Constitution Review Committees of the two chambers to look into portion of Nigerian constitution that can be amended to make provision for such development.

“I am saying for the record that the leadership and management of National Assembly continue to work with relevant committees of this chamber on how we can compile with this global best practice as time go by without us been in violation of any provision of our constitution beyond that the constitution review committees of both chambers to look into what portion of the constitution need to be amended down the line to be able to make provision for this type of situation.”